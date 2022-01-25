YMCA of the USA and SportsEdTV Announce Major Sports Collaboration

SportsEdTV Y-USA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV and YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) – the national resource office for the 2,600 YMCAs across the country -- have announced a significant collaboration agreement.

SportsEdTV will provide Y-USA with a pair of 9-week popular sports instruction schematics and coaches training supported by SportsEdTV’s deep library of cinema-quality sports instruction videos in the first phase of the collaboration.

"The benefits of this partnership combine the Y's longstanding purpose to strengthen communities by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other with our 21st-century values to provide high-tech free video sports instruction so everyone has the opportunity to learn how to play sports from world-class coaches,” said SportsEdTV Founder and Chairman Robert Mazzucchelli.

SportsEdTV has reached 3.5 million monthly online visitors and has more than half a million social media followers. Nationwide, the Y serves 11 million people, 77% of whom live within 10 miles of a Y facility.

“Our partnership with SportsEdTV will give YMCAs nationwide access to world-class learning and coaching tools, creating new and exciting ways for Ys to strengthen their communities and provide all people with opportunities to reach their full potential,” said Suzanne McCormick, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Y-USA.

SportsEdTV CEO Victor Bergonzoli said, "Our two organizations will continue discussions to expand the scope of shared projects, including the potential for co-branded and/or co-created content to be shared on our respective public platforms."

About Y-USA

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. For more information about the Y, visit ymca.org.

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN, and CELEBRATE. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission.

We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others, it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. “

To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection.

We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents, and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.