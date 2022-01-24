Mong-Ha Sports Centre Opens More Facilities on 26th January

MACAU, January 24 - In response to the demand for sports facilities from the community, Mong-Ha Sports Centre is opening more sports facilities for public on 26th January, such as futsal court and squash court on the 3rd floor and volleyball court on the 5th floor. Operation hour for these sports facilities and those that were already launched including badminton court, table tennis room, basketball court and the rooftop leisure area with jogging trail will be 8am to 10pm, Mondays to Sundays. Starting from 08:30 on 25th January, members of Sports Easy can reserve the newly launched venues 7 days in advance through the Bureau’s official website or mobile app. On-the-spot booking for instant use is also available from 26th January at the Mong-Ha service counter.

Mong-Ha Sports Centre is a five-storey building that accommodates different sports facilities on each floor. By hosting the most welcomed sports items in the centre, residents are encouraged to nurture healthy lifestyle through having regular exercise in this multi-functional sports venue. In order to facilitate routine exercise planning for the residents, online booking is the main ticketing method at Mong Ha Sports Centre. On the other hand, number of visitors will be limited to avoid crowds and meet with the epidemic control and prevention measures. Therefore, it is suggested that residents should make online reservation at their earliest convenience. After successful reservation, hirer will be given a ticket receipt (electronic or paper) with two QR Codes: “Entry and Exit of Facilities Code” and “Obtain Facilities Code”. First, hirer and companions can scan the “Entry and Exit of Facilities Code” and access to corresponding floor where the rented facility locates 30 minutes before the appointment. Then, hirer is required to present the “Obtain Facilities Code” and valid ID for registration 15 minutes prior to the appointment. Only with successful registration, hirer and companions can enter the venue by once again scanning the “Entry and Exit of Facilities Code”.

To prevent the risk of epidemic infection, precautionary measures will continue to apply: users are required to wear masks properly inside the venue, check body temperature, present "Macao Health Code" and scan “Visit Record (Venue QR Code)” at the entrance. Sports Bureau will keep enforcing cleansing and disinfection at all venues and call on the public to jointly fight against the disease by maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene and keeping social distance when using public sports facilities.

Sports Bureau will continue to gather views from the community for timely review and improvement on venue operation and user experience. For more information about other sports facilities, please visit the Sports Bureau's website www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363 for inquiries.

Appendix

Information of Sports Facilities in Mong Ha Sports Center