2022 Burbot Bash: Help us manage the burbot at Flaming Gorge

Green River - Anglers are encouraged to take advantage of an opportunity to participate in upcoming derbies at Flaming Gorge Reservoir this winter including the Burbot Bash. The Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce, Mountain America Credit Union and Christenson’s Lakeshore Tackle are sponsoring Burbot Bash which will be held from January 28-30, 2022. Thanks to great sponsorship, the Bash features large cash payouts and many other prizes for most, biggest, smallest, and tagged burbot categories. Check out burbotbash.com or www.facebook.com/BurbotBash for rules and online registration. In 2021, the Burbot Bash gave away over $60,000 in cash and prizes. The more participants, the higher the payouts will be.

There will be no on-site registration this year, all registrations must be completed online no later than Jan. 24, 2022. “As of Jan. 20 Flaming Gorge has 8 inches of ice as far south as Currant Creek bay, and ice continues to form south of there. Safety on the ice should always be a priority in order to ensure the best experience for anglers. Anglers should proceed with caution onto the ice, and continue to observe the ice thickness while crossing the ice. Ice picks, a spud bar and a life jacket are also recommended while fishing through the ice.” Said fisheries supervisor Robb Keith. Burbot were illegally introduced to the Green River drainage in the early 2000s. Area fisheries biologists are concerned about burbot because they compete with sportfish for food and are a voracious predator that eats prized sportfish like trout that would otherwise be available for anglers to catch. Currently, one of the best options for controlling burbot numbers is angler harvest. The best times to catch burbot are at night and through the ice. For more information about Flaming Gorge including tips on how to fish for burbot, take a look at the Flaming Gorge Management page.

- WGFD -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPYnXrgKFhw