First big Wyoming hunting application deadline Jan. 31

Nonresident elk, spring turkey and Super Tag due soon

1/24/2022 10:30:53 PM

Cheyenne - The first big deadline looms to apply for 2022 Wyoming hunts. Several hunting applications are due Jan. 31 by 12 midnight. All applicants must apply online and have a username and password. The end of the month is the application deadline for:

Nonresident elk: Nonresident elk hunters must submit their application by Jan. 31 but can modify or withdraw their existing applications until May 9. Draw results for nonresident elk will tentatively be available May 19.

Spring turkey: Resident and nonresident spring turkey hunters must apply by Jan. 31 and have until Feb. 3 to modify or withdraw applications. Draw results for spring turkey will tentatively be available Feb. 17.

Super Tag: Jan. 31 is the new cut-off date to enter Game and Fish’s Super Tag raffle for 2022, which consists of one license drawing for: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, gray wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from the species offered. Tickets are $10 each, Trifecta tickets are $30 and all tickets can only be purchased on the Game and Fish’s website. Super Tag winners will be announced on Feb. 15.

All hunters who enter the Super Tag raffle in January will be entered into a bonus raffle. Three lucky hunters could win their choice of the Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0 rifle or one of two Weatherby Mark Hunter rifles.

License Section Manager Jennifer Doering urges all hunters to submit their applications early and not to wait until the deadline.

“Give yourself more time in case you run into issues with your Game and Fish username and password or have questions,” Doering said. “Our telephone information center grows busier closer to the deadline — so don’t delay if you need help.”

For all hunts tentative season information is available on the Game and Fish Hunt Planner. Anyone with application questions can call (307) 777-4600.

(Game & Fish - (307) 777-4600)

