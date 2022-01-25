511PA Provides Valuable Winter Information

​Indiana, PA – With the winter season in full swing, PennDOT is encouraging motorists to utilize 511PA for information on winter roadway conditions, roadway restrictions and weather alerts.

511PA is Pennsylvania's official travel information service which provides travelers with reliable, current traffic and weather information, as well as links to other transportation services. 511PA is designed to help motorists reach their destination in the most efficient manner when traveling in Pennsylvania.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Information is available through 511PA by dialing 5-1-1 from any phone or by visiting www.511PA.com on your computer or your mobile device.

The 511PA mobile app provides for hands-free updates during travel. Launch the 511PA application and select "Driving Mode". The app will broadcast any travel alerts for reported conditions within a self-selected mile-range.

Key features of 511PA include:

Weather alerts, road conditions, weather station images, plow truck locations and history.

Vehicle and roadway restriction information.

An interactive map enabling site visitors to view traffic conditions statewide or to focus on a particular region.

Breaking traffic news via an alert scroll panel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

