New Haven Barracks/ Custodial Interference
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5007200
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/24/21, 2006 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION(S): Custodial Interference
ACCUSED: Melissa Schauerte
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/24/21 at approximately 2006 hours, Troopers were notified of a custodial dispute which had taken place at a residence on Upper Plains Rd. in the Town of Salisbury. Upon investigation, it was found Melissa Schauerte (57) violated a court order and knowingly without legal right to do so kept a child away from their lawful custodian. On 01/24/22, Schauerte voluntarily came in to the New Haven Barracks. Schauerte was issued a citation and released to appear in the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.