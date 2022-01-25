New Haven Barracks/ Custodial Interference

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5007200

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/24/21, 2006 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): Custodial Interference

ACCUSED: Melissa Schauerte

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/24/21 at approximately 2006 hours, Troopers were notified of a custodial dispute which had taken place at a residence on Upper Plains Rd. in the Town of Salisbury. Upon investigation, it was found Melissa Schauerte (57) violated a court order and knowingly without legal right to do so kept a child away from their lawful custodian. On 01/24/22, Schauerte voluntarily came in to the New Haven Barracks. Schauerte was issued a citation and released to appear in the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.