Panetto launches gluten-free, vegan pepperoni pizza

Panetto Foods has announced a new pizza called the Peppetarian that consists of plant-based pepperoni on a gluten-free crust with whole milk mozzarella cheese.

MILL CREEK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panetto Foods has announced a new pizza called the Peppetarian that consists of plant-based pepperoni on a gluten-free crust with fresh-packed tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese.

“We created Panetto with a goal to bring gourmet pizza to people whose diets usually prevent them from enjoying foods like pizza,” said Bob Smith, co-owner of Panetto Foods. The Peppetarian seeks to fulfill that goal with a specially formulated pepperoni that is plant-based. The vegan pizza is not Panetto’s first specialty frozen pizza – they have a number of gluten-free and vegetarian products – but it is their first that features plant-based meat.

The pizza joins a number of other pizza dough products in their lineup like bacon-infused dough balls, but they also offer a growing selection of gluten-free items. This transition was a slow process, one that began in 2008 after the development of a gluten-free crust, and slowly progressed to the point they are at now, offering Gluten-free pizzas, cauliflower crusts, and gluten-free baking mixes.

The owners who have both been in the pizza business for a combined 75 years said they were learning about celiac disease and realized that there are a lot of people who can’t enjoy pizza at all. They decided that was an unacceptable outcome and started working on a crust. Years later, the small-batch pizza crusts and frozen gluten-free pizzas are their most popular products, but Panetto still finds ways to innovate in the gluten-free foods space. Their products range from cauliflower pizza crust to gluten-free cornbread mix.

Thanks to an insulated freezer box that “took a lot of work to perfect”, Panetto is able to deliver big boxes of their frozen pizzas or crusts to customers in most parts of the country. While they say they don’t have plans for additional products at the moment, the plant-based pepperoni pizza came to fruition quickly because they were able to find what they call the “perfect pepperoni” for vegetarians. Chances are, the company will be coming up with additional specialty pizzas for at-home pizzaiolos and chefs sometime soon.