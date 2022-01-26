The “Glam Reaper” Shares a Modern Way To Say Goodbye To a Loved One
The best friend you never knew you needed, guiding you through the passing of someone you love.
Jennifer Muldowney is an event planner for memorials in New York and Ireland and is currently partnered as creative director for the prestigious Frank E. Campbell - The Funeral Chapel in New York City.
Muldowney is a trained, experienced, and modern memorial planner, celebrant/master of ceremonies, and positive advocate of the funeral profession.
Jennifer Muldowney, the founder of Muldowney Memorials in New York, has announced that the company now offers full-service event planning for memorial services. This includes funeral process navigation, management of the memorial, venue selection, building and maintenance of the vision, storytelling through all five senses, immediate family support, personal effects administration, catering direction, transportation oversight, and day-of logistics. "No detail is too small when it comes to honoring a loved one," said Ms. Muldowney. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring that each memorial service is a beautiful and memorable experience for all who attend."
Muldowney Memorials provides comprehensive event planning for memorial services in the New York area. Jennifer Muldowney offers a wedding planner-like approach to funerals, working with families and funeral homes to create memorials that are tailored to their specific needs. For families looking for something different than the traditional funeral service, Jennifer Muldowney is there to help.
With so many details to organize when planning a funeral, it can feel overwhelming. Muldowney Memorials provides you with someone who is there to hold your hand the entire way through a memorial service so you can truly mark and remember fully the life of your loved one. We offer compassionate support during this difficult time so that by the end of it, your loved one's memorial service will be exactly what they would have wanted.
If you are interested in more information about the services that Muldowney Memorials provides, you can contact us on our website, https://www.muldowneymemorials.com/, call (646) 662-0078, or email us at muldowney.jennifer@gmail.com. Thank you for considering our company as a source for your funeral needs.
