DentalROI Launches Social Media Content Library
DentalROI Launches Social Media Content LibrarySANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental marketing company DentalROI has announced the latest addition to its suite of software tools to help dental businesses expand their reach.
The new feature, an extensive social media dental content library, is designed to make it easier for dental practices to maintain a steady stream of output on sites such as Instagram and Facebook. The goal is to increase retention rates among patients while attracting more new patients. DentalROI’s social media specialists have curated a catalog of unique videos, images, graphics and captions across more than 20 topic categories including dental procedures and fun facts and oral hygiene tips.
The Sandpoint Idaho-based dental marketing consultancy says social media gives dentists a powerful means of building brand awareness among patients, with more than 80 percent of Americans having a social media account – potentially eight in 10 of a dental practice’s prospective patients.
DentalROI marketing account manager Matt Addy said “Many dental offices now use social media to connect with patients but they often find it difficult to take full advantage of this outlet to promote their business. The main problem is that it can be time consuming and costly to constantly come up with fresh, innovative content. Our social media dental content library overcomes this challenge with immediate access to a wide-ranging selection of quality dental content ready for publishing, which can also spark ideas for further new posts.”
The company says its social media content library covers an assortment of dental topics presented with patient education in mind but in a way that humanizes dental offices. This creates a personal relationship with patients that can motivate them to share their experience with their social circle, according to DentalROI.
The release of the content catalog follows the dental marketers’ partnership with ApexChat to provide live chat services for dental office websites and practices’ social media platforms.
Addy added: “We’re always looking for new ways to increase the profitability of our dental clients throughout the U.S. We believe our social media content library and live online chat service will do just that, offering effective tools in patient retention while generating new business.”
