DentalROI Announces Live Web Chat Partnership with ApexChat
DentalROI has announced that it’s partnering with ApexChat to provide live online chat services to enable dental practices to attract more new patients.SANDPOINT, ID, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental marketing and productivity company DentalROI has announced that it’s partnering with ApexChat to provide live online chat services to enable dental practices to attract more new patients.
The move is the latest in the ongoing expansion of the marketers’ drive to further increase the profitability and efficiency of its dental clients throughout the U.S. Prospective dental patients visiting a practice website will be able to talk to live, human chat agents – in English or Spanish – instead of completing online forms or making a phone call. The ApexChat service will also be available across popular social media platforms used by dentists, such as Facebook and Instagram.
DentalROI says managed website chat is a proven method of converting more prospects into paying patients. According to the marketing agency, live web chat has been shown to double the number of dental website visitors who make appointments. They say that historically only three percent of site visitors become patients, but with live chat the figure rises to six percent or more.
DentalROI also points to other statistics that underline the benefits of managed web chat. The company says almost 80 percent of consumers prefer this instant means of communication, which has a customer satisfaction rate of more than 90 percent. Live web chat also costs businesses from 15 to 33 percent less than phone support.
DentalROI marketing account manager Scott McMeen said: “Live chat agents can have real conversations with our clients’ potential patients and build relationships with them. This is far more effective than chatbots with automated responses. A human chat assistant can provide a far more personalized, warmer and pleasant experience for dental website visitors, and provide satisfactory answers to specific questions.”
McMeen added: “Live web chat not only helps dentists generate new business, it’s also an effective tool in retaining existing patients, who can get fast support, often with a complete resolution without the need for further action.”
The ApexChat partnership appears to be a perfect fit with DentalROI. Unlike some other online chat providers, ApexChat uses its own software platform and has its own agents to service chats. For DentalROI clients, these agents will be specialists in dental chat services. They will give responses in line with the practice’s guidelines and tailored to the particular goals of the practice’s lead generation strategy. The web chat company will also ensure security of the personal health information of patients and prospective patients – a legal obligation for dentists under HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) regulations.
