DOH News Release: Revised data shows increase in boosters administered & decrease in vaccinations completed

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has revised its reporting of the number of COVID-19 vaccination series completed and booster doses administered in Hawai‘i. The revisions are the result of a DOH review of vaccination reporting.

Some booster doses administered to people who had received an initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been reported as second doses rather than booster doses. These doses, previously believed to have completed a person’s primary vaccination series, are now correctly recorded as booster doses.

This revision results in the current percentage of the population that has received a booster dose increasing from 31.4% last Friday to 33.1% today.

The most significant increase is among older age groups. The revised data shows the percentage of those ages 65 to 74 who have received booster doses has increased from 65.4% Friday to 69% today. The percentage of those age 75 and older has increased from 69.4% Friday to 70.9% today.

The data revision decreases the percentage of the overall population that has completed its primary vaccine series from 75.5% Friday to 74.4% today. The largest decrease is among those ages 50 to 64 where the percentage falls from 90.2% completed Friday to 88.2% completed today.

Vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

