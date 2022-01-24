Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,566 in the last 365 days.

DOH News Release: Revised data shows increase in boosters administered & decrease in vaccinations completed

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has revised its reporting of the number of COVID-19 vaccination series completed and booster doses administered in Hawai‘i. The revisions are the result of a DOH review of vaccination reporting.

Some booster doses administered to people who had received an initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been reported as second doses rather than booster doses. These doses, previously believed to have completed a person’s primary vaccination series, are now correctly recorded as booster doses.

This revision results in the current percentage of the population that has received a booster dose increasing from 31.4% last Friday to 33.1% today.

The most significant increase is among older age groups. The revised data shows the percentage of those ages 65 to 74 who have received booster doses has increased from 65.4% Friday to 69% today. The percentage of those age 75 and older has increased from 69.4% Friday to 70.9% today.

The data revision decreases the percentage of the overall population that has completed its primary vaccine series from 75.5% Friday to 74.4% today. The largest decrease is among those ages 50 to 64 where the percentage falls from 90.2% completed Friday to 88.2% completed today.

Vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

 

# # #

Media Contacts:

Brooks Baehr

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417

You just read:

DOH News Release: Revised data shows increase in boosters administered & decrease in vaccinations completed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.