UNDERDOG GAMES BEGINS TREKKING THROUGH HISTORY ON FEBRUARY 1
Anticipation is building for Underdog Games’ newest addition to the Trekking series, Trekking Through History, which will launch on Kickstarter.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trekking Through History will join Trekking the National Parks and Trekking the World in Underdog Games’ line of educational, beautiful, and unique board games. This family-friendly strategy game features 108 remarkable events in beautiful, original artwork.
Trekking Through History invites you to step through the time-travel portal to experience incredible moments from the past. Get ready to meet historic legends and witness significant events as you race to collect experience tokens before time on the clock runs out. Plus, you might learn a few things along the way! You'll do this on a beautiful and colorful neoprene playmat. Each History Card illustrates a real person or event from history on one side and interesting facts about it on the other. Underdog Games worked with a team of experts to choose and write these cards. With nearly 30 itineraries to choose from, you'll always have a new challenge to complete or trip to take.
The Kickstarter campaign will kick off on February 1 with a retail release in September 2022. Underdog Games believes passionately in keeping their campaign simple: one pledge level of $50 and no stretch goals. Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will have access to exclusive extras of the game and will be the first to receive a copy when it's released.
Trekking Through History is for 2-4 players, ages 10+. The game will be available on Amazon, UnderdogGames.com and independent game stores.
About Underdog Games
Underdog Games helps busy families and friends enjoy quality time together through the joy of board games. Hasan and Charlie co- founded this small, independent company in 2017 because of their mutual love for the national parks. Today, Underdog Games is one of the biggest names in the game board industry with five games in their current lineup and several more in the works. Underdog Games donates at least 1% of their profits back to great organizations around the world.
