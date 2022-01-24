Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of Newton Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 12, 2021, in the 1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Friday, January 14, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 19 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

On Monday, January 24, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Ralston Tavon Walker, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).