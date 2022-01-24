More about GBI Conducts Missing Child Investigation in Vienna, GA

Submit Release
Vienna, GA (January 24, 2021) - The GBI is conducting a missing child investigation in Vienna, GA.  On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., the Vienna Police Department asked for investigative assistance in order to locate 4 year old Jayceon Mathis.  Jayceon was reported missing by family members that state that they have not seen him in several months.  Jayceon lived with his mother, Keara Cotton, age 27, in Vienna.  Since the complaint was filed on January 20, 2022, authorities have not been able to find Keara.

This investigation is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

