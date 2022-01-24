Submit Release
House Resolution 166 Printer's Number 2503

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - A Resolution urging the State Council on Interstate Educational Opportunity for Military Children and the Military Interstate Children's Compact Commission to expand eligibility in the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children to members of the National Guard and Reserve who are not or did not serve on active duty.

