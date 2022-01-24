Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 1100
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, prohibiting certain regulatory action during disaster emergencies.
