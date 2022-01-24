House Bill 1059 Printer's Number 1630

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for withholding tax requirement for nonemployer payors, for information statement for nonemployer payors, for information statement for payees and for declarations of estimated tax, providing for electronic payment and further providing for requirements concerning returns, notices, records and statements and for additions, penalties and fees.