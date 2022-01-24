Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,488 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1059 Printer's Number 1630

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for withholding tax requirement for nonemployer payors, for information statement for nonemployer payors, for information statement for payees and for declarations of estimated tax, providing for electronic payment and further providing for requirements concerning returns, notices, records and statements and for additions, penalties and fees.

You just read:

House Bill 1059 Printer's Number 1630

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.