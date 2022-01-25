CryoBuilt Announces Partnership With DeMarcus Lawrence of The Dallas Cowboys
The recent CryoBuilt & Demarcus Lawrence partnership paints a picture of the Importance of Recovery in pro sports as well as every day life
Cryo is a game changer. It changed my entire approach to recovery," says DeMarcus Lawrence. "CryoBuilt changed my life.”DALLAS, TX, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoBuilt, the leader in Cryotherapy and the creators of the EVEREST Cryo®, announced today DeMarcus "Tank" Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys as the company's newest CryoBuilt Athlete. The partnership marks the launch of CryoBuilt’s campaign to partner with elite athletes and personalities to help showcase and spread the word on the importance of cryotherapy and recovery for elite athletes and everyday individuals.
Demarcus Lawrence is a Defensive End for the Dallas Cowboys. Demarcus is a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. Demarcus’ play on the field combined with his aggressive passion to help others off the field, led him to becoming the highest paid Dallas Cowboy in NFL history in April 2019. DeMarcus suffered an injury early in the season that took him off the field. With intense training and the help of cryotherapy, he was able to make a speedy recovery to the field. DeMarcus’ timely return helped to propel the Cowboys into the Playoffs as a Super Bowl favorite with explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball.
CryoBuilt — the leader in cryotherapy in the USA — has become a staple in DeMarcus’ routine because it helps accelerate his recovery, prevent injuries, and improve overall athletic performance. His
"Cryo is a game changer. It changed my entire approach to recovery," says DeMarcus Lawrence. "CryoBuilt changed my life."
DeMarcus was introduced to CryoBuilt through having the technology available to him in the Cowboys training room during his recovery process. Lawrence implemented cryotherapy as a key tool to help his rebody heal and recover during intense training and rehabilitation exercises that typically are harder on a healing body. DeMarcus also enjoys using cryotherapy for off the field benefits such as faster and more efficient recovery that leaves him energized to spend time with his family.
"DeMarcus was the perfect partner for CryoBuilt. With our existing partnership as the official Cryotherapy of the Dallas Cowboys and DeMarcus’ injury and work to get him back on the field, we were happy to be a part of his recovery" explains Marcus Wilson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CryoBuilt. "I am honored that our technology can help elite athletes get back on the field and even more importantly, work cryo into their daily routines to perform at their peak."
DeMarcus will work with CryoBuilt to spread awareness the importance of whole-body cryotherapy and educate the sports world and beyond of the benefits of cryotherapy and CryoBuilt. By partnering with elite athletes like DeMarcus Lawrence, CryoBuilt is empowering consumers to take control of their wellness and recovery by using the same technologies that have historically only been available to professional athletes.
While the #teamcryobuilt movement of “CryoBuilt Athletes” focuses on elite, professional athletes in sports such as NFL, NBA, MLB, and UFC, its purpose is to educate the masses of the relatively new availability and access to such high tech recovery. CryoBuilt has nearly 200 locations across the USA, many of which are open to the public and very affordable to try as an a-la-carte service or work into a membership for additional savings and benefits.
For more information about CryoBuilt's #teamcryobuilt other athlete ambassadors, please visit www.cryobuilt.com
ABOUT CRYOBUILT
CryoBuilt is the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the USA. With over 150 (and growing) cryo chambers across the country in a variety of settings, CryoBuilt is the clear market leader with a lot of room for growth.
CryoBuilt is trusted by professional sports organizations and athletes in every major league, including UFC, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, and NCAA. CryoBuilt is also the top choice for leading health & wellness franchises across the country, providing pro level cryo recovery to millions of everyday people seeking relief from aches & pains, muscle recovery, better sleep, and many more benefits once only available to celebrities and pro athletes such as Paris Hilton, Diddy, LeBron James, and more! CryoBuilt is privately owned and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA with 100% USA made and manufactured products.
For more information, visit www.cryobuilt.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
