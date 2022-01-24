Texas Governor Race: Deirdre Gilbert Shines Light on Issues Instead of Campaign Dollars

Independent challenger Deirdre Gilbert chooses to talk about what really matters in the election.

While my opponents are fighting to raise money, neither are focused on what really matters, and that is equality and justice for all.”
— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While other candidates are toting how much money has been raised for their campaign, Independent challenger Deirdre Gilbert chooses to talk about what really matters in the election. The issues. Beto O'Rourke announced on Tuesday that he raised a record $7.2 million in the 46 days from his mid-November campaign launch, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott reported raising more than $65 million in cash.

"Gubernatorial Candidates are competitive and not convincing," says Deirdre Gilbert. "Candidates are raising massive amounts of money, but what are they doing with it? While my opponents are fighting to raise money, neither are focused on what really matters, and that is equality and justice for all."

Gilbert added that "it seems that the political world compares fundraising to being a viable candidate. I beg to differ. Texans are starving. Texans are jobless. Texans are homeless. Texans are without health care. Texans are dying in massive numbers from COVID and not one shred of evidence of a solution. Texans are fighting for voting rights, something that those before us have already fought for, and Texans are drinking polluted water and breathing in polluted air."

Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community and is simply fed up with the shenanigans of the political atmosphere. She's worked on the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights. Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.

About Deidre Gilbert
Deirdre Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community, and she's worked on issues such as the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights, and Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.

The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com; they can go to https://deirdre-gilbert.com or https://nmmaa.org. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

