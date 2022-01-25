PayKings Gains Traction in High Risk Markets
PayKings opens doors to new merchant industries including unique types of CBD and Canadian startups.ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayKings, a high risk merchant account processor since 2011, has expanded to include new banking partners and high risk industries. As of 2022, the company has opened new processing solutions to onboard Canadian merchants and retail CBD businesses.
Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, PayKings took on new ownership in March of 2021 and continues to adapt to the competitive market under the leadership of Kyle Hall. “With over a decade of experience in the high risk industry, these new partners were a logical step forward to automate critical relationships while we focus on providing merchants with the resources they need to grow their business,” said Hall.
The payment processor continues to develop additional services within the financial sphere. Offering merchant cash advances, equipment financing, and small business loans are the next value-adds the company plans to provide in the near future.
Expanding into new industries has always been a challenge for payment processors. Many of them are stymied by regulatory issues. For example, recently in the vape space flavored concentrates have been banned. This made it difficult for emerging companies to compete with large scale businesses.
To level the playing field, PayKings offers merchants the ability to accept online credit card payments that may have been restricted in the past. With new product trends such as Delta-8, Kratom, and Zero-THC CBD, the landscape of high risk processing will continue to change, and companies like PayKings will provide emerging solutions in this evolving market.
