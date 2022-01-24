2022 Lunar New Year Celebration to be Hosted at Missouri State Capitol

Jefferson City, MO — Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui will host a celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Missouri State Capitol tomorrow, Jan. 25.

The celebration will include a traditional lion dance by students from the St. Louis Chinese Language School and a performance by children from the Columbia Chinese School. Following the performances, Lt. Governor Kehoe will place the final pieces to a traditional Duì Lián, or couplet, hanging around the Governor’s Office doors.

“The Lunar New Year gives us the opportunity to showcase the rich diversity and talents of people across our state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Missourians share many common values that are highlighted during this cultural celebration, including the importance of family, a desire to see our children succeed, hard work, and honesty.”

The Lunar New Year, which has been observed for thousands of years, is the most celebrated Asian festival in the world. The first day of the 2022 Lunar New Year is Tuesday, Feb. 1, initiating the Year of the Tiger, which exemplifies courage, generosity and vigor.

“Missouri’s Asian American communities make up a significant and vital piece of the state’s identity,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “I’m honored to participate in this celebration of Asian heritage. I was born in the Year of the Tiger myself, which makes joining in this year’s event that much more special.”

“The Lunar New Year is a special time for my family and me,” Director Hui said. “I appreciate the enthusiasm that Governor Parson, Lt. Governor Kehoe, Second Lady Claudia Kehoe and other officials have shown in joining a celebration of diversity in our state. With more than 160,000 Missourians identifying as being of Asian descent, it’s important to highlight and share the traditions and cultures of these communities.”

A video featuring cultural performances and interviews with community leaders will go live on Feb. 1. To view the video once it’s live, visit https://labor.mo.gov/lunar-new-year.