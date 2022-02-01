NBRPA OPENS 2022 LEGENDS HBCU SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

NBRPA

-$10,000 Scholarships Available to Undergraduates Attending HBCUs-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced the opening of the 2022 application for the Legends HBCU Scholarship – a scholarship fund and scholars program for undergraduate students attending HBCUs across the country. Five applicants will be selected as Legends Scholars, receiving a $10,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic excellence and desire to make a positive and purposeful impact in the world.

In addition to addressing the financial needs of Legends Scholars, a comprehensive scholars program will assist Legends Scholars in the areas of career preparation and development, job placement and mentoring both during and after their undergraduate years.

The Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program were created in 2020 under the NBRPA’s Legends Care initiative as a way to honor the rich history of HBCUs and their alums while moving the legacy forward by supporting current HBCU undergraduates. The inaugural class of Legends Scholars was announced in July 2021 and includes:

• Damon Germaine Bryan Jr | South Carolina State University, Class of 2022

• Erin Foster | Spelman College, Class of 2024

• Saniya Keeton | Tuskegee University, Class of 2023

• Tyrell Miller-Johnson | Central State University, Class of 2023

• Jayla Imani Thornton | North Carolina A&T State University, Class of 2024

The 2022 Legends HBCU Scholarship application opens on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at legendsofbasketball.com/HBCU. Current undergraduates attending HBCUs will have the opportunity to apply until 11:59pm ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

To support the Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program, please contact HBCU@legendsofbasketball.com.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch or on Facebook at NBA Alumni.

