Auto Industry Veteran Jamie Allison Joins Terbine Board of Advisors
Highly seasoned executive adds vast industry expertise to the company as it brings its IoT data exchange technology to the rapidly evolving mobility world
With the changing mobility landscape being brought about by electrification and autonomy, we now have a true guru of the industry involved to guide us through.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terbine, provider of the first commercial exchange for Internet of Things data, announced today that former Ford Motor Company executive Jamie Allison has joined its Board of Advisors. Allison will provide strategic and tactical guidance to the company as it forays into transportation in all of its forms including electric and autonomous vehicles. The company will pursue relationships with both traditional automakers and startup vehicle manufacturers, as well as charging networks.
— David Knight, Terbine CEO
The Brave New World of Mobility
As the automotive world becomes increasing electrified and automated, Terbine will provide a valuable function by curating the capture and movement of data between previously distinct sectors, particularly mobility, energy and infrastructure. “Jamie has a unique and rich background that encompasses the range of elements that make up a modern automaker,” said David Knight, Terbine CEO. “With the changing landscape being brought about by electrification and autonomy, we are very pleased to have a true guru of the industry involved to guide us through.”
In his leadership roles with Ford, Allison led initiatives including a founding team member of the FordPass Ecosystem as part of Ford Smart Mobility leading the digital transformation, served as Chief Product Officer of FordPass launching, scaling, and expanding globally, and was General Manager of Ford’s Retail Connectivity Business driving the strategic framing, business model transformation, and monetization of the migration to software-defined vehicles across Connected & Electrified Vehicles. “I am excited to leverage my breadth of experience to support Terbine’s pioneering vision and technology,” said Allison. “Together we’ll produce the next wave of transformations and business models enabled by IoT data exchange, and especially the role of CV/EV/AV in that future.”
About Terbine
Terbine is the first global-scale system for the seamless exchanging of IoT data, which characterizes, categorizes, licenses, regulates, tracks, monetizes and securitizes the flow of machine-generated data emanating from public agencies, academic institutions and commercial entities. Designed to leverage continuing advances in artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large.
David Knight
TERBINE
+1 702-480-6972
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn