Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,611 in the last 365 days.

Auto Industry Veteran Jamie Allison Joins Terbine Board of Advisors

Former Ford Executive Jamie Allison Now On Terbine Board of Advisors

Former Ford Executive Jamie Allison

Terbine the IoT Data Exchange

Highly seasoned executive adds vast industry expertise to the company as it brings its IoT data exchange technology to the rapidly evolving mobility world

With the changing mobility landscape being brought about by electrification and autonomy, we now have a true guru of the industry involved to guide us through.”
— David Knight, Terbine CEO
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terbine, provider of the first commercial exchange for Internet of Things data, announced today that former Ford Motor Company executive Jamie Allison has joined its Board of Advisors. Allison will provide strategic and tactical guidance to the company as it forays into transportation in all of its forms including electric and autonomous vehicles. The company will pursue relationships with both traditional automakers and startup vehicle manufacturers, as well as charging networks.

The Brave New World of Mobility

As the automotive world becomes increasing electrified and automated, Terbine will provide a valuable function by curating the capture and movement of data between previously distinct sectors, particularly mobility, energy and infrastructure. “Jamie has a unique and rich background that encompasses the range of elements that make up a modern automaker,” said David Knight, Terbine CEO. “With the changing landscape being brought about by electrification and autonomy, we are very pleased to have a true guru of the industry involved to guide us through.”

In his leadership roles with Ford, Allison led initiatives including a founding team member of the FordPass Ecosystem as part of Ford Smart Mobility leading the digital transformation, served as Chief Product Officer of FordPass launching, scaling, and expanding globally, and was General Manager of Ford’s Retail Connectivity Business driving the strategic framing, business model transformation, and monetization of the migration to software-defined vehicles across Connected & Electrified Vehicles. “I am excited to leverage my breadth of experience to support Terbine’s pioneering vision and technology,” said Allison. “Together we’ll produce the next wave of transformations and business models enabled by IoT data exchange, and especially the role of CV/EV/AV in that future.”

About Terbine

Terbine is the first global-scale system for the seamless exchanging of IoT data, which characterizes, categorizes, licenses, regulates, tracks, monetizes and securitizes the flow of machine-generated data emanating from public agencies, academic institutions and commercial entities. Designed to leverage continuing advances in artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large.

David Knight
TERBINE
+1 702-480-6972
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Auto Industry Veteran Jamie Allison Joins Terbine Board of Advisors

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.