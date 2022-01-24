Virtual public meetings scheduled to discuss 2023 US-31/M-72/M-37/Grandview Parkway rebuilding

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has scheduled two virtual public meetings to discuss current plans to rebuild a section of US-31/M-72/M-37 (Grandview Parkway) in Traverse City from South Garfield Avenue to Division Street in 2023. The meetings will include presentations about the current plans for the project, followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

Who: MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Staff from AECOM, the project consultant Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents MDOT staff and contractors

When and Where: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 5 - 7 p.m.

Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 616-512-3275

Conference ID: 594 600 040#

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 5 - 7 p.m.

Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 616-512-3275

Conference ID: 356 010 582#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: In addition to complete removal and replacement of the existing pavement in this corridor, MDOT is working with the city to coordinate replacement of underground utilities during work. This project will include operational improvements at the intersections of Division Street, Hall Street, Park Street, Front Street, and Peninsula Drive; drainage improvements; Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) review and upgrades; repairs to the Murchie Bridge over the Boardman River; and new signs and pavement markings. Additionally, the project will improve safety at several intersections for all users of the highway, helping to make crossings more convenient and comfortable for pedestrians and bicyclists.

MDOT is planning to add a pedestrian crossing at Peninsula Drive with an island refuge and wider sidewalks; add a pedestrian crossing and improve geometry at Front Street; improve the pedestrian crossing at Division Street; and partner with TART and the city to accommodate extending the trail to the east (Sunset Park, Hagerty Center and Senior Center) and widen where possible.

MDOT is working with the city to develop a plan to redirect and maintain traffic during work, and schedule that work to minimize disruption to the National Cherry Festival.