Foresight Mental Health Expands Access to High-Quality, Insurance-Covered Mental Health Care with Arizona Launch
The new market opening in the Grand Canyon state will help people in need
Our team is developing technology that helps us reimagine mental health care by leveraging data to empower providers to offer our members a higher level of care.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Mental Health, the groundbreaking organization that’s transforming mental health care throughout the United States, announces the opening of offices in Arizona. Driven by their commitment to improve access to mental health care, co-founders Douglas Hapeman and Matthew Milford have expanded Foresight’s reach into the state of Arizona to help more people in need. Foresight leverages the latest technology to bring a new level of accuracy, efficiency, and affordability for its members, and offers a comprehensive array of services, including psychiatry, neuropsychology, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), nutrition, and educational support. The offices are now open. To ensure the safety of all its members, Foresight also offers a TeleHealth option as recommended by local health officials.
— Douglas Hapeman
Foresight Arizona has offices in the following cities:
• Chandler
• Flagstaff
• Glendale
• Mesa
• Phoenix
• Tempe
• Tucson
At the intersection of health care and technology, a key differentiator of Foresight is their all-inclusive team of psychiatrists, therapists, neuropsychologists, nutritionists, software engineers, data scientists, and researchers, all with the shared mission to revolutionize mental health care using modern technology. This cutting-edge approach enables Foresight’s providers to deliver highly personalized, data-backed treatment plans for their members.
Foresight’s founders launched their innovative organization with a vision of integrating mental health care treatment with technology to make people happier and healthier. “We’re thrilled to open offices throughout Arizona to provide comprehensive mental health treatment for those in need. We founded Foresight to increase access to mental health care for everyone, and this remains our organization’s primary goal,” said co-founder Matthew Milford. Adds co-founder Douglas Hapeman, “We’re focused on elevating both the patient and the provider experiences at Foresight. Our team is developing technology that helps us reimagine mental health care by leveraging data to empower providers to offer our members a higher level of care.”
Foresight is dedicated to reducing the stigma of mental illness. With their commitment to transform the quality of mental health care, the team at Foresight provides their members with evidence-based treatment, advanced technology, continuous monitoring, and caring providers who offer an inclusive, patient-first approach to care.
“During this time in our country’s history, it’s more important than ever that mental health care is provided for all Americans,” said Laura R. Friedeberg, LMFT, who serves as part of Foresight’s clinical leadership. “At Foresight, we’ve helped countless patients with the use of our innovative technology, as well as the compassionate care we provide. We’re honored to open the Foresight Arizona offices to provide greater access to care for Arizonians in need. ”
The office openings in Arizona mark a big milestone for Foresight. Moreover, the new offices will provide patients throughout the state with the care they need. According to a recent study, The Arizona Behavioral Health Workforce, by the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health, 19.24% of adults experienced mental illness in the prior year; 4.43% of adults had serious thoughts of suicide in the prior year; 7.36% of adults experienced a substance use disorder in the prior year; 5.70% of adults experienced an alcohol use disorder in the prior year; 40% of Arizonans live in a mental health care professional shortage area; and 61% of Arizonan adults experience mental illness.
Reimagining mental health care treatment is Foresight’s commitment to all Americans, one person at a time. For more information, contact Foresight today: (800) 515-8313 | info@foresightmentalhealth.com www.foresightmentalhealth.com
About Foresight Mental Health
Foresight Mental Health is a national mental health and wellness organization with offices spanning the United States dedicated to reinventing mental health care using technology and data. With a network of hundreds of full-time therapists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, neuropsychologists, and nutritionists working in an integrative care delivery model, Foresight is able to treat tens-of-thousands of in-network health insurance plan members. Powered by the Foresight platform, providers are able to deliver care integrating next-generation digital health applications and tools to offer personalized, data-backed treatment plans for patients.
For additional information, visit www.foresightmentalhealth.com
