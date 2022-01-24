2022-01-24 09:07:21.883 $100,000 Lottery Winner: 'My hands were shaking!'

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player was standing in line at Casey’s General Store, 400 W. Second St. in Holden, when the “$100,000 Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket caught his eye.

After purchasing the ticket, he only partially scratched it off before checking to see if it was a winner.

“It wasn’t until I had the lady at the counter scan it that I saw I had won $100,000!” he explained. 

He had won one of the six top prizes offered in the game.

“My hands were shaking!” he shared. “I couldn’t believe it.” 

$100,000 Break the Bank” is a $5 game that launched on Sept. 27.  The game features prizes from $5 all the way up to $100,000. It currently has over $8.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more top prizes of $100,000 and three additional prizes of $20,000.

In FY21, players in Johnson County won more than $5.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $544,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $8.8 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

