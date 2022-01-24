2022-01-24 10:20:47.777 Show Me Cash Jackpot Winner: 'I Didn't Want to Look!'

Submit Release
"It was numbers I don't normally play," a Missouri Lottery player remarked after winning a $355,000 Show Me Cash jackpot.

After hearing a jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Palmyra, he decided to check the tickets he had purchased at Break Time, 410 E. Main Cross St., in Palmyra. 

“I didn’t want to look!” he laughed.

The clerk confirmed that he had matched all five Show Me Cash numbers drawn on Jan. 2. Those numbers were 22, 29, 34, 38 and 39.

“I like the Show Me Cash game. It's a good game. It’s a challenge to pick your numbers,” he shared. “I would still be playing it if I didn't win.”

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $203,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Marion County won more than $7.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in Marion County received more than $773,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $1.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

