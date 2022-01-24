Rep. Jacey Jetton Announces 2022 Priorities

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey

01/11/2022

RICHMOND, TX - Representative Jacey Jetton announces his office's priorities for the 2022 calendar year. Jetton plans to focus on the "building blocks of a community," empowering Texans to make the right decisions for their families and ensuring they have the opportunities to do so. Jetton is a Representative for Fort Bend County, one of the largest and most diverse counties in Texas.

“Texas is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family,” Representative Jetton said. “Texas families want their elected officials to focus on the building blocks of a community that empower Texans to make the right choices for their families. The building blocks of a community include education, infrastructure, and safe communities. My team is committed to empowering Texas families to raise their kids, provide for their families, leave a legacy they're proud of, and lead in their communities. We will draft and support good policies that support these ideals, serve the people of Texas, and communicate well with our constituents.”

Jetton was appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan to the Commission on Special Education Funding and served as a Texas delegate to the Hunt-Kean Institute on education in Washington D.C. Issues like highway improvements, flood mitigation, funding for law enforcement, securing the border, and combatting human trafficking have also been consistent components of Jetton's legislative and communications portfolio.

Jetton is also seeking feedback from all Texans on the concerns and opportunities they see in their communities. Individuals with ideas, questions, or concerns about how to improve the lives of their families and their fellow Texans are encouraged to complete the online form available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctdYlQrjaZZj22kKZ23Ci86kyF-tiymq2PJCQ-Hx8FHATqbQ/viewform

Contact Info