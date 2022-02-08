CBRS & C-Band Planning Challenges & Test Practices White Paper

White Paper Mini-Safari CBRS-C-Band High Power Transmitter now up to 20 Watts

the document is aimed at raising the practical awareness of planning engineers to the propagation behavior at such higher bands and the emerging challenges.

practices, dos and don’ts that Consultix gathered with professional users of its indoor and outdoor instruments. Some of these factors are usually overlooked by some users, while they are so critical (yet can be easily avoided if adequate attention is paid to). Learn more about CBRS, CBRS classes, unleashing the potential, C-Band, Mid-band Benefits, RF attributes, technology attributes, propagation physics, planning challenges, PIM @ C-Band.

In many countries, the mid-band -specifically 3.5 GHz to 4 GHz- is a key piece of the 5G spectrum strategy while it is forming a pivotal stage for 4G expansion particularly in private network deployments. Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and C-band spectrum bands have the potential to pour more than 500 MHz for more capacity. And this spectrum has fair propagation characteristics and promising economics. However, this doesn’t come without a cost; there are inherent challenges when bands go higher in addition to the higher need-for-speed. And that imposes special considerations when it comes to network planning and associated measurements. This document is aimed at raising the practical awareness of planning engineers to the propagation behavior at such higher bands and the emerging challenges of 4G and 5G deployment scenarios. Then it sheds light on the growing indoor deployment considerations. And finally, it summarizes the best practices, dos and don’ts that Consultix gathered with professional users of its indoor and outdoor instruments. Some of these factors are usually overlooked by some users, while they are so critical (yet can be easily avoided if adequate attention is paid to).

This White Paper will go through, Introduction, CBRS (3550MHz-3700MHz) bands, CBRS classes, Unleashing the potential, C-Band, Mid-band Benefits, RF attributes, Technology Attributes, Propagation Physics, Planning Challenges, PIM @ C-Band, Indoor Network Planning, Case Study: Wall type mix-up, Test Practices, General Considerations, Preliminary steps, Outdoor Measurement Tips, Test Transmitter, Scanner/Receiver, Test Antennas, Data filtration, Indoor Measurement Tips, Test Transmitter, Scanner/Receiver, Test Antennas, Annex 1. Lee Criteria, Annex 2: Why accurate indoor planning is needed?, Annex 3: References in this 29 page document.

