Student Winners Announced in Climate Change Art Contest

Raleigh

Jan 24, 2022

The N.C. Climate Education Network (NCCEN) has selected three winners in a statewide art contest focusing on climate change. More than 60 K-12 students participated creating visual art using 30-year climate graphs and data. The winners are:

Elementary: Hansithi Teluguntla, Fuller Elementary

Middle: Jonah Risner, New Century Middle School

High: Bucky Matthews, Haywood Early College

The three winners receive a Division of Water Resources water bottle and lunch bag. View all student submissions here.

The panel of judges include staff from N.C. Sea Grant, the N.C. Climate Office at N.C. State University (NCSU) and the Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Air Quality.

While contest submissions are now closed, NCCEN will continue to accept submissions for this art activity through 2022. The art will be displayed on NCCEN’s website. NCCEN welcomes educators to share this opportunity with their students. For more information, please contact Lauren.Daniel@ncdenr.gov.

The N.C. Climate Education Network is a multi-agency partnership with DEQ’s Divisions of Water Resources and Air Quality and NCSU’s State Climate Office. The network connects educators with climatologists and other climate research across North Carolina. Educators and interested community members may register to participate in this network and to receive updates, event information and emails related to climate education. No prior knowledge or experience is necessary to participate in this network.

The next NCCEN remote event is scheduled for February 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. Registration for this event is required and a recording will be made available online.