Sports Turf Company to Complete Athletic Facility Renovations at Seven Gwinnett County High Schools
We’re excited to continue our commitment to Gwinnett County Schools by providing safer, more durable and higher performing athletic facilities.”GWINNETT COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the final seven Gwinnett County High School artificial turf field renovations. This project is the fourth and final set of high school facilities awarded to Sports Turf Company for Gwinnett County Public Schools.
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
The seven Gwinnett County projects include:
Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwannee
Parkview High School in Lilburn
Grayson High School in Loganville
Berkmar High School in Lilburn
Discovery High School in Lawrenceville
Lanier High School in Sugar Hill
Seckinger High School in Buford
In 2019, Sports Turf Company completed the renovation of both South Gwinnett High School and Duluth High School’s artificial turf fields. Sports Turf Company completed the renovations of both Dacula High School and Mill Creek High School’s artificial turf fields in 2020. Lastly, Sports Turf Company completed the field and track renovations at North Gwinnett High School, Archer High School and Mountain View High School in early 2022.
“Sports Turf Company has continued to show they are the leader in athletic construction, specializing in surfaces that focus on safety, performance and durability for our student athletes,” Gwinnett County Schools Athletic Director Ed Shaddix said. “We are consistently impressed at the work they’ve done throughout the county and their ability to meet strenuous deadlines, and we’re excited to watch these remaining fields propel our school systems’ athletic programs forward.”
Sports Turf Company will renovate all seven high schools’ existing natural grass fields to artificial turf that surpasses other systems in terms of safety, durability, and performance. The artificial turf system features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Decade turf system, Brock SP Series shock pad and the organic infill, BrockFILL. RootZone 3D3 Decade is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and shock absorbency. The Brock shock pad technology is specifically engineered to optimize athletes’ safety during impacts to its surface. BrockFILL is a wood particle infill specifically designed to improve traction and reduce artificial turf heat. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.
“We’re excited to continue our commitment to Gwinnett County Schools by providing safer, more durable and higher performing athletic facilities,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “These schools are setting a new standard in the Southeast by providing their student-athletes with the best of the best award-winning artificial turf system that far surpasses any other system in the industry.”
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
