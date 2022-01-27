Equator’s Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator Modernizes the Good Old Days

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances’ nostalgic design for its new compact refrigerator is helping consumers relive the good old days without sacrificing storage, space, or convenience. The Conserv 10.7 cubic foot Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator measures 77 x 24 x 28 inches (HxWxD), saving space for compact apartments and retirement communities. Plus, a stylish pop of red, black, or cream color with stainless-steel handles customizes any ordinary kitchen space with a fun, retro vibe.

Despite the retro look, this bottom mount refrigerator is engineered with the advancements of the 21st century, including the fast cool and flash freeze modes that can drop temperatures quickly in order to save and preserve food. The R600a refrigerant within the compressor cooling system efficiently powers the refrigerator and freezer sections, also allowing temperatures to quickly drop so food stays fresh and flavorful. And despite cool and crisp temperatures, the no-frost feature prevents messy and complicated ice scraping.

The three glass shelves, three freezer bins, door racks, and moveable wine racks allows consumers to stock up on supplies and prep for meals with children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors. Plus, the eco-friendly LED light automatically illuminates when the doors open, providing light for clear and easy browsing.

The Conserv Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator doesn’t require any installation, making it a stress-free addition to any kitchen. Designed with overload protection, the refrigerator temporarily shuts down to prevent costly overheating or damage. It’s also backed with an ETL certification for safety and Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty. The refrigerator is available starting at MSRP $1699 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others. This retro refrigerator is also available on the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.