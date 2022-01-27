Red Lobster’s Offer to Settle Case on Race and Sex Discrimination Rejected
Former Red Lobster General Manager filed a $5m lawsuit against Red Lobster Hospitality, LLC and Joseph Yoffee for race and sex discrimination.ELMIRA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELMIRA, NY January 20, 2022 – Miquelle Fountain, former General Manager of the Elmira, NY Red Lobster, rejected the undisclosed amount of money offered by the Red Lobster Hospitality, LLC during mandatory mediation. Despite the New York State Division of Human Rights’ finding of probable cause, Red Lobster’s actions at mediation demonstrate its commitment to protecting a culture of discrimination and retaliation and defending it at any cost.
The lawsuit filed in September of 2021 includes 11 counts of violation of state and federal laws. It states that throughout her 13-year career at Red Lobster, Ms. Fountain experienced continual racist and sexist discrimination, aggression, hostility, and harassment. The suit alleges that Ms. Fountain repeatedly reported incidents of harassment and discrimination and that Red Lobster failed to take any action. Further, the complaint alleges that Ms. Fountain was wrongfully terminated after employees falsely alleged that Ms. Fountain engaged in various misconduct. Had Red Lobster conducted a legitimate investigation into the allegations, “it would have revealed the allegations lodged against Plaintiff were part of a campaign by Red Lobster employees to intimidate and harass Plaintiff on account that they did not want to work for a black woman.”
Ms. Fountain implores communities across the country not to frequent Red Lobster since the company has failed to demonstrate a genuine commitment to its employees. Ms. Fountain stated that, “despite the current cultural climate, we, as a society, have an obligation to confront companies that condone discrimination; we must be on the side of zero tolerance.”
Case number: 1:21-cv-01000-LJV
