Red Lobster Sued for Race and Sex Discrimination
Former Red Lobster General Manager files $5m lawsuit against Red Lobster Hospitality, llc and Joseph Yoffee for race and sex discrimination.ELMIRA, NY, US, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miquelle Fountain, former General Manager of the Elmira, NY Red Lobster, filed a $5M lawsuit against Red Lobster Hospitality in Federal Court alleging race discrimination, sex discrimination, hostile work environment, harassment, and retaliation.
According to the lawsuit, Ms. Fountain was employed by Red Lobster for thirteen years and worked her way up from server to be the first black female General Manager at Red Lobster in Elmira, New York. Throughout her career at Red Lobster, Ms. Fountain experienced continual racist and sexist discrimination, aggression, hostility and harassment. The suit alleges that Ms. Fountain repeatedly reported incidents of harassment and discrimination and that Red Lobster failed to take any action.
The Complaint alleges that in January of 2020, an anonymous letter was submitted to Red Lobster falsely alleging Ms. Fountain engaged in various misconduct. The Complaint alleges that Red Lobster failed to conduct a legitimate investigation into these allegations. Had Red Lobster conducted such, “it would have revealed the allegations lodged against Plaintiff were part of a campaign by Red Lobster employees to intimidate and harass Plaintiff on account that they did not want to work for a black woman.” After thirteen years of dedicated, unblemished service, Red Lobster terminated Ms. Fountain without giving her a full opportunity to review or respond to the false allegations. The Complaint alleges Red Lobster’s treatment of Ms. Fountain is in vast contrast to white male managers.
The lawsuit includes 11 counts of violation of state and federal laws. Ms. Fountain is seeking $5M for each count in addition to punitive damages.
Aubrey D. Hetznecker, Esq
Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk, LLP
+1 607-273-2202 ext. 230
aubrey@ithacalaw.com