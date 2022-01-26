Erik Ranschaert Joins contextflow as Clinical Advisor
contextflow SEARCH Lung CT identifies 19 different patterns in Lung CTs, including those related to COVID-19.
contextflow, developer of AI-based medical imaging software, has added Erik Ranschaert as Clinical Advisor, responsible for product/research dissemination.
Erik was a pioneer in the field of teleradiology, and his subsequent role as Chairman of the European Society of Radiology’s e-Health and Informatics Subcommittee contributed to the publication of the ESR white paper on teleradiology. He is currently a radiologist at St. Nikolaus Hospital in Eupen (Belgium) and a Visiting Professor of Radiology at Ghent University. In his scientific research and role as advisor, he focuses mainly on bringing new technologies into clinical workflows. He attaches great importance to the installation of the right infrastructure and a suitable policy in the hospital.
This last point in particular stands out, as contextflow’s CEO & Co-Founder Markus Holzer explains: “Erik’s resume is impressive from beginning to end, but few people in our industry have as much experience bringing transformative, value-based tools into practice as he does. We look forward to learning and challenging the status quo even further under his guidance.”
Erik continues: “I have a good understanding of the potential of AI within a clinical environment, and how radiologists can make the best use of it. contextflow SEARCH Lung CT is one of the applications that certainly fits radiology’s current needs and can simplify the analysis of complex lung pathology. With the right insights and technology, we can succeed in introducing AI in a very attractive way to radiology departments on a global scale.”
About contextflow:
contextflow is a spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW), supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU) and European research project KHRESMOI. Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company develops medical devices, including SEARCH Lung CT, a CE-marked clinical decision support system that detects 19 disease patterns and lung nodules in lung CTs.
