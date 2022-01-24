GRANDO Announces the Brand New Single “Time”

This is the official announcement by GRANDO on the release of the 2nd SINGLE titled “Time” from the forthcoming ALBUM “By Your Side”

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [The Single is available on all Streaming Services]

“Time” is the latest release from the dynamic rock singer and instrumentalist GRANDO. The single carries you through the loss of a loved one and rises in the anthemic and highly singable chorus, Time. Urgent and filled with authentic emotional depth, this single and forthcoming album “By Your Side” is sure to enthrall the earbuds of rock lovers worldwide. Play, Download and stream the first chapter in his upcoming catalog of meaningful and well-crafted music.

The album was produced by GRANDO
Mixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Biffy Clyro)
Mastered by Brian Lucey (Royal Blood, Arctic Monkeys).

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/grando2/time
http://www.GrandoOfficial.com
Artist: GRANDO
Title: “Time”
ISRC: QZFYZ2243854
UPC: 196698026665

GRANDO
GRANDO
grando.official@gmail.com

Contact
GRANDO
GRANDO grando.official@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

