SOLV Holdings acquires majority position in QuikCut, Inc.
The QuikCut investment offers an excellent opportunity to learn from each other and to grow together.
I wasn’t looking to sell or partner with an investor initially. However, God placed SOLV team members in my life, which eventually led us to believe that SOLV and QuikCut would be better together.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLV Holdings, an Ambassador Enterprises affiliate, recently announced it acquired a majority position in QuikCut, an advanced metal fabricator and contract manufacturer. SOLV focuses on identifying prospective partners embodying a legacy of success, innovative offerings, and strong culture founded on values and value creation. QuikCut is one such company, and the investment also offers an excellent opportunity for strategic synergies with other SOLV and Ambassador Enterprises entities.
— Mark Webb, CEO, QuikCut
“I wasn’t looking to sell or partner with an investor initially,” said QuikCut CEO Mark Webb. “However, God had a different plan. God placed SOLV and Ambassador Enterprises team members in my life a few years ago. Over time, our friendship and mutual respect for each other’s businesses grew. Eventually, that led to our mutual belief that SOLV and QuikCut were better together than apart.”
Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, QuikCut began offering material processing services in 2004. QuikCut has since grown its facilities to over 100,000 square feet, added state-of-the-art processing equipment, and provided contract manufacturing services to meet its client’s needs.
“QuikCut is a great business on a serious growth trajectory,” states Jeff Albert, CEO of SOLV Holdings. “That the owners selected SOLV Holdings and Ambassador Enterprises as partners for that growth is humbling!”
QuikCut owners Mark Webb and Carey Sipe will continue leading day-to-day operations, building relationships, and managing the growth their legacy has created. In partnership, SOLV will support QuikCut’s future growth and strategic execution.
“I look to learn from my SOLV colleagues and leverage their experience and expertise to continue to grow QuikCut,” says Webb. “My hope is that the QuikCut team can also share our knowledge to support SOLV’s mission and growth. Our mantra states, ‘We believe in partnerships, not vendorships.’ Vendors work for each other, while partners work with each other. SOLV has proven to be the partner QuikCut had been looking for.”
About QuikCut
QuikCut is an advanced metal fabricating facility located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, offering fabrication, machining, welding, and finishing capabilities for various processes and industries, worldwide. Offering the most advanced equipment and skilled operators in metal production, QuikCut fulfills customers’ requirements from a spectrum of industries, from heavy-duty structural components to small subcomponents with exacting precision. See more details at QuikCutInc.com.
About SOLV Holdings
SOLV Holdings, LLC is a privately-held investment management company, investing in companies that engineer, design, build, control, service, and safeguard complex industrial systems and products. As partners for each company leader, SOLV seeks to help optimize, grow, and integrate itsoperations. Find out more at SOLVHoldings.com
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises, a locally-based legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns— eternal, cultural, and financial, engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1.5 billion in annualized revenue and more than 3,600 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in people, partners, and performance. Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
Ringo Santiago
Ambassador Enterprises
+1 260-487-4000
communications@ambassador-enterprises.com