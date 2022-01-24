Submit Release
HPIL Holding (HPIL), Announces it Has Acquired HUMM TOKEN

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces it has acquired the Blockchain project Humm Token (www.hummtoken.com).

The Music industry has moved in many directions over the past ten years, and it is continuing to look for alternative revenues since the digital world removed the need to buy a physical product and the model of offering Artists/Songwriters/Publishing companies a Blockchain token model where fractions of songs are sold is we believe a great model for bringing additional revenues, said Stephen Brown CEO.

https://www.theverge.com/22800746/music-industry-royalties-blockchain-crypto-royal-paradigm

The company as per the previous PR can say that we with the help of the expert team we hired expecting to be filing the necessary document to become Pink Current within the next seven business days. It truly has been a major ordeal again due to the lack of documents from the previous representatives.

The company is also nearing the end of completing the CZYSZ electric motorbike deal and expect to have it closed in early February.

The company is now in discussions with counsel regarding the possibilities of making a claim against certain convertible note holders as other companies have done, who were dormant until the company was taken over by the current team.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

