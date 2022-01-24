Triple Fatal In Charles County Under Investigation

January 24, 2022

(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash last night in Charles County that killed three people.

The first deceased is identified as Patrick Bowie, Jr., 44, of La Plata Md. He was the driver and only occupant of a silver 2006 Chrysler Pacifica. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The second deceased is identified as Tineka Palmer, 35, of Indian Head, Md. She was the driver of a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene.

The third deceased is identified as Tyron Carroll, 33, of Indian Head, Maryland. He was the passenger in the Chevrolet Impala and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. last night, troopers from the La Plata Barrack were dispatched to a traffic crash reported on Rt. 255/Hawthorne Road at Ripley Way in La Plata, Maryland. Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles were involved. Fire and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicles were involved in a head on collision.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. All possible causes are being considered.

The area of Route 225/Hawthorne Road at Ripley Way was reopened shortly before midnight last night. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at 301-392-1231. The investigation is continuing.

