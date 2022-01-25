Spryker partners with DIGIU to bring sophisticated digital commerce initiatives to Spain

New partner DIGIU will see Spryker’s technologies become available to the company’s clients in Spain, with future expansion planned for Latin America

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Spryker Systems, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, Enterprise Marketplaces, Unified Commerce and B2C, has announced a new strategic partnership with DIGIU, a digital experience agency based in Spain. The partnership will see DIGIU offering Spryker’s unique composable commerce model to customers across the Iberia region. DIGIU is Spryker’s first partner in Spain and opens future opportunities in Latin America, where DIGIU also has offices. The partnership is part of wider global expansion plans that will see Spryker’s adaptable and easy to use platform available across the world in 2022.

DIGIU works with large enterprise customers seeking to be leaders in their industries. By partnering with Spryker, DIGIU’s clients can use Spryker’s digital commerce offerings to continue their digital transformation efforts and get ahead of the competition. With 15 years’ experience, DIGIU supports clients’ digital commerce projects with an agile approach that makes use of the latest technologies. DIGIU’s core client base sits within the food & beverage and fashion industries, many of whom have, until now, been using SAP’s e-commerce platform. These customers will now be able to accelerate their digital commerce journey with Spryker’s platform, whether they’re at the beginning of their transformation or already on their way.

“Our partnership with DIGIU is a statement of intent to double down on our global expansion in 2022. We know that customers in all sectors need to act fast to seize the digital business opportunity available to them, and this is especially true of the food and fashion sectors, where digital commerce is advancing at great speed,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO at Spryker. “With DIGIU, we’ll help customers meet their digital commerce goals, regardless of where they are on their journey. With our speed, flexibility, and scalability, Spryker will enable DIGIU’s customers to launch and manage their digital marketplaces in less time and with more features.”

“At DIGIU, we are always looking to offer our customers the most advanced solutions in the market and make digitization as simple as possible for them,” said Emilio Osete, Managing Director & Partner at DIGIU. “Our partnership with Spryker will enable us to enhance our services to our clients. Together we will offer innovative solutions in digital commerce across our current and future customer base."

Spryker, best known for enabling enterprises to become digital leaders across B2B and Enterprise Marketplaces, is expanding rapidly internationally. Last year the company was again named the leading digital commerce platform in the Benelux region, listed in the Emerce100 rankings, and has seen more than 100% year-over-year growth in the North American enterprise digital commerce market.

About DIGIU

DIGIU Digital is a technology consulting firm that designs, builds and operates customer digital projects with one mission: make digital simple and possible to create new revenues and digital experiences.

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain and with offices in Germany and Brazil, the company has one of the biggest portfolios in the digital space, with 250+ digital innovative projects across 25+ countries.

With our 100+ experts and digital natives we cover end-to-end digital services in one single team, from the strategy to the implementation, offering a unique background in digital commerce in the technology space: since 2006, 16+ years of full-time dedication.

Find out more at https://digiu.me.

About Spryker

Spryker Systems GmbH is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany and New York, USA. Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in unified commerce including B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. Spryker is the most modern, fully composable platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution with headless & API-based architecture that is cloud and enterprise-ready and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before: Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide and is trusted by brands such as Aldi, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Gartner® recognized Spryker as a Visionary in the 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce, just one year after it first appeared (2020), and has also been named as a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC. Finally, it is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. Find out more at https://spryker.com