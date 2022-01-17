Spryker continues to receive broad industry analyst recognition from top-tier firms

Forrester has included Spryker as a player in both their B2B and B2C Now Tech reports which analyze commerce solutions for business leaders

We understand that the two worlds of B2B and B2C are very much linked and we are positioned to help both types of enterprises excel in this next year of potentially historic ecommerce growth” — Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO at Spryker

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spryker Systems, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, B2C, Enterprise Marketplaces and Unified Commerce, has today announced its inclusion in the Forrester Now Tech: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q1 2022 and Now Tech: B2C Commerce Solutions, Q1 2022 reports.

According to the reports, retail spending in the US online grew 30% in 2020, nearly double compared to recent years, and Forrester predicts companies will have seen no more than 15% growth in 2021 which, aside from 2020, is the highest rate since 2013. Additionally, the report found that B2B buyers are acting more and more like consumers, expecting full-service digital channels such as online marketplaces.*

“We’re thrilled to be included in both the B2B and B2C Forrester Now Tech reports,” said Boris Lokschin, co-founder and CEO at Spryker. “At Spryker, we understand that the two worlds of B2B and B2C are very much linked and we are positioned to help both types of enterprises excel in this next year of potentially historic ecommerce growth. With major investments in an online marketplace that will go live later this year and a laser focus on customer needs, Spryker is a strategic partner to help future proof businesses, solve complex enterprise challenges, and achieve commerce success.”

“Forrester's report found that 33% of B2B respondents were purchasing through digital commerce channels and interestingly, a quarter to a third are utilizing social media* which is not something the industry would have expected a few years back,” said Bob Burke, Venture Partner at Technology Crossover Ventures. “Spryker understands that the lines are blurring between how B2B and B2C businesses use commerce solutions and they are at the forefront of this innovation. It’s great to see that analysts like Forrester are recognizing this by including them in both the B2B and B2C categories for the Now Tech report.”

The Forrester Now Tech reports look at a range of ecommerce solutions and compiles information to help digital business professionals better understand the value that can be expected from companies by highlighting value proposition, vendor segments, and individual vendors operating in a maturing marketplace. It takes into account size, functionality, vertical market focus, and geographic alignment.

Recently, Spryker was also recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the latest Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its offering, the e-commerce PaaS solution Spryker Cloud Commerce OS. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Customers recognize Spryker for its composability and native enterprise marketplace operations capability and the way it enables new business models and revenue streams because it supports B2B, B2C, Unified Commerce, and Marketplace business models—solving multiple digital commerce needs in a single sophisticated platform.

Spryker is expanding rapidly internationally. Last year the company was again named the leading digital commerce platform in the Benelux region, in the Emerce100 rankings, and has seen over 100% year-over-year growth in the North American enterprise digital commerce market.

