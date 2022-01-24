Leading Smokeless Tobacco Alternative Company — Launches Nationally into Convenience Stores with Yesway
Living up to its brand motto, Black Buffalo Inc. is “Charging Ahead” into the national convenience store channelCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Buffalo Inc. — Leading Smokeless Tobacco Alternative Company — Launches Nationally into Convenience Stores with Yesway, the 2021 CSD Convenience Store Chain of the Year
Black Buffalo Inc. (“Black Buffalo” or the “Company”) today announced that its full lineup of award-winning smokeless tobacco alternative products will be available for sale to adult tobacco and nicotine consumers at all Yesway and Allsup’s stores beginning this week. Yesway has a substantial presence in the Southern United States, with stores predominantly in Texas and New Mexico, as well as seven other states. This launch marks the entry of Black Buffalo’s products into the national convenience store channel.
Since its founding in 2015, Black Buffalo has invested thousands of hours of research and development into creating the industry’s best smokeless tobacco alternative products, which include long cut and pouches varieties. The Company offers eight products that contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine but no tobacco leaf or tobacco stem, and also has developed a lineup of ZERO-branded nicotine- and tobacco-free products. Until the Yesway launch, adult consumers could find Black Buffalo’s products exclusively online and in select regional convenience stores. Black Buffalo has experienced continued record growth, with topline revenue up approximately 6x from the beginning of 2020. The Company’s products received all three major 2021 Best New Product Awards from the convenience channel’s leading trade publications.
Black Buffalo’s Chief Growth Officer Matthew Hanson said, “We are very proud to mark our national launch in the convenience channel with an industry-leading chain like Yesway. Our experience with the Yesway team has been outstanding, and we look forward to providing Yesway’s adult tobacco and nicotine customers with our award-winning tobacco alternative products one step closer to home, at their local Yesway or Allsup’s store.”
Yesway has built a reputation for innovation and outstanding customer experience since its founding, culminating with its win as the 2021 CStore Decisions’ Convenience Store Chain of the Year, the most prestigious award in convenience retailing. Yesway has earned the respect of its peers and the loyalty of its customers by providing innovative, first-to-market, best-in-class products like Black Buffalo.
Yesway’s Senior Tobacco Category Manager Kevin Harder said, “We have seen robust demand for products that provide alternatives to adult consumers in the modern oral nicotine space. Our strong belief is that our adult customers will love the entire lineup of Black Buffalo’s products. We are excited to be the first to offer Black Buffalo’s products in the convenience channel in Texas, New Mexico, and our other locations across the United States.”
To find the Yesway or Allsup’s store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or
www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/.
About Black Buffalo
Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has created the world’s finest smokeless tobacco alternative products, backed by over 20,000 hours of research and development. In 2021, the Company’s products were honored with the CSP Retailer Choice Best New Product Award, the Convenience Store News Best New Products Award, and the CStore Decisions Hot New Products Award. Certain of Black Buffalo’s smokeless tobacco alternative products contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and Black Buffalo‘s products are intended for use solely by adults age 21 and over who are existing users of tobacco and nicotine products.
On September 9, 2020, Black Buffalo Inc. filed a bundled premarket tobacco product application (“PMTA”) for its five long cut and three pouches nicotine-containing smokeless tobacco alternative products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (“FDA”), marking a substantial milestone in the Company’s history and ensuring the aforementioned products’ continued marketing during the PMTA review process. On March 4, 2021, Black Buffalo received notification of acceptance of its bundled PMTA by FDA, thereby enabling continued review of the Company’s bundled PMTA.
About Yesway
Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway has recently been named the “2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year” by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #19 on the “2021 CSP Top 202 Chains” list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News “2020 Top 20 Growth Chains” list and its CEO has been named a “CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker.” Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 403 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including most recently, the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain.
Black Buffalo’s Forward-Looking Statements
Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. (“Black Buffalo,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “ours,” et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the Company, regulatory developments, and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the Company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed or no approval of our Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, and other filings and submissions, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of the current coronavirus pandemic or other pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Black Buffalo Media Contact
Jeffery David
jd@blackbuffalo.com
Black Buffalo Commercial Contact
Matthew Hanson
matthew@blackbuffalo.com
Jeffery David
Black Buffalo
+1 312-262-4936
email us here