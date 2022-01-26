Defense to Answer in Hartman vs. United States

This trial is about the history of the Internet . Where is public trial ?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Case No. 21-2214 in U. S. Court of Federal Claims . The modern day internet debuted in the 1990's as a structure called the Information Superhighway first introduced by Al Gore whom some rumored as having invented the Internet . Interesting things about the history of the modern day Internet are coming to light. The Defense is due to answer the complaint of the African- American Inventor who alleges that she played a role by January 31 , 2022 .It is hard to know just what is going on as there are a number of hot topics in the news . Everything from so called Omicron spikes to sell off in stocks to tension between Russia , Ukraine and others . It will be interesting to know the government's position as this represents a 30 year dispute on which the inventor holds a very different position from that of the government.Dorothy M. Hartman , African- American science teacher and inventor plaintiff in the case is challenging Case 2013-1070 was decided in the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit citing a 'free and open internet', she alleges the United States in a bad opinion took over her intellectual property in 1990 and the only thing that turned out to be" free" was her intellectual property decided by "indefiniteness" . The Supreme Court reversed the CAFC on "indefiniteness" in 2014. Then again in 2016 , President Barack Obama declared this new Internet having been established in 1990-1991 and not by the Department of Defense a Utility . These events occurred and a fair trial should be heard on the matter . Inventor alleges that she has been denied the opportunity to challenge the Decision(s). Historically there is probably unprecedented the amount of wealth that has been amassed in this country in the past 30 years through Telecommunications and Ecommerce . The true story about all this is yet to be told when the wealth is concentrated among a relatively few wealthy and elite resulting in an economy that is clearly lop sided . This may in fact be playing a role in what is happening with the economy .The Inventor alleges that the United States was well aware of what it was doing when it took her intellectual property , the Accessing Accessibility Process - a method by which the inventor showed the United States literally how to marry commerce with telecommunications . She alleges the inside knowledge led to insider stock trades, leading to the accumulations of enormous wealth while she was neither accredited or compensated for the use of her intellectual property . The purpose of a trial is to of course separate facts from allegations and the people should know the results . The government's answer should be both interesting and revealing and not swept under the rug .

Decisions ... Inventor alleges that facts and evidence support her allegations but is only her point of view. U.S. has yet to answer.