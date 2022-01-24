Development Update: Spectruth’s Response to the US State Department’s Level 4 Travel Advisory For Ukraine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectruth, a Ukrainian developer of 3D virtual metaverses, held an investor meeting on January 24, 2022 regarding the prior day's US State Department’s Level 4 Travel Advisory stating it: “authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. direct hire employees (USDH) and ordered the departure of eligible family members (EFM) from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action. U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options.”
It has been decided that Spectruth will maintain its legal presence in Kiev in the hopes of an optimistic resolution between Ukraine and Russia. However, effective immediately, management will move to Istanbul and suspend its hiring of three-hundred (300) local IT professionals with supporting staff until further notice.
The investors and management of Spectruth look forward to returning to Kyiv.
~God Bless
Mikail Aslan, CEO
