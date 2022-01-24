Heat Treated Steel Plates Market Growth, Industry & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
The global Heat Treated Steel Plates Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
The Global Heat Treated Steel Plates Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Increasing demand for Heat-Treated Steel Plates is driven by their application in construction and pressure vessels used in the field of power industries, military, oil & gas fields.
Market Drivers and Restraints
There is an international boom inside the production business of homes, bridges, and progressed infrastructure. Heat Treated Steel Plates discover applications in these fields for their progressed mechanical homes.
This acts as one of the important drivers for the marketplace. In the field of marine and oil & gasoline operations as properly, Heat Treated Steel Plates are used for storage tankers and boilers.
Thus, Heat Treated Steel Plates are in demand presently.
The predominant restraints for the market include surface distortions that are associated with Heat Treated Steel Plates if the heating isn't uniform in nature or the steel is overheated. There are probabilities of surface oxidation or other infection as properly, now not to mention the value problems required to manner the Steel Plates in the first vicinity.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
Tool Steel
By Treatment
Annealing
Normalizing
Stress Relieving
Quenching & Tempering
By Application
Construction
Pressure Vessel
Marine
Military
Others
By Region
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
South America
Rest of the World.
Company Profiles
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which include ArcelorMittal, Baosteel Co., Ltd., POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, JPE Steel Corporation, Jiangsu Shagang Group, Tata Steel, US Steel, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, and Gerdau S.A.
