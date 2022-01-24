Route 487 Closed in Orangeville, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 487 are closed between Route 93 (Berwick Road) in Orangeville and Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour for cars using local roads is in place. A detour for commercial vehicles is Interstate 80, Route 42 and Route 118.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202, magbaker@pa.gov

###