CELYXMED INTRODUCES NEW GENERATION AND ACCELERATED DENTAL AESTHETICS
CELYXMED REVOLUTIONISES THE DENTAL AESTHETICS SECTORISTANBUL, TURKEY, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CELYXMED has been serving in the field of aesthetics for many years, including all applications that develop with technology in dental aesthetics. Dental aesthetics is becoming more important and therefore the role of CELYXMED is becoming more crucial.
Considering that teeth are an important building block of oral care, dental aesthetics is becoming rather important. This tehcnique makes way to a pleasing appearance is preferred in the treatment of color differences, broken or asymmetric teeth. Different techniques used for different diagnoses include teeth whitening, porcelain laminate, tooth gems, incognito, pink aesthetics, crystal-supported crowns, dental implants, and aesthetic fillers. CELYXMED proves itself in the dental aesthetic field and offers delicate treatment possibilities. The CELYXMED team aims for excellence in the usage of all these techniques and all the necessary information.
Dental aesthetics is presented as a solution to congenital or acquired dental problems. CELYXMED aims examining the patient and identifying the problem process as a first step. During this stage, the patient’s demands are heard and decided upon a method. Detailed examination done by expert dentists is divided into two categories; clinic and radiological. Following radiological examination, a full mouth x-ray is performed and action is taken upon restoring structures that could prevent dental aesthetic.CELYXMED finalizes the dental aesthetics after dental braces, filling procedures, treatment of cleft palate and lip, dental prosthesis, and/or teeth whitening using special devices for discolorations.
CELYXMED gives great importance to the patient’s demands and ideas during the computer-supported 3D one-session aesthetic procedure. The new teeth desired by the patient could be manufactured by special devices to ensure having the desired look ready within the same day. In dental aesthetics, this method holds great importance in treating teeth and gum tissues in a short time period. Porcelain, full ceramic bridge, and porcelain dentures techniques which are among the used procedures in this treatment process are available to be performed in single sessions. Therefore the teeth could have an aesthetic appearance in a very short time period. CELYXMED, having secured its position in the service sector, follows developing technologies closely and made a name for itself in the dental aesthetics field.
CELYXMED’S expert dentists show great importance to maintaining a natural look, creating a healthy dental structure, harmonizing teeth and gum mergers, correct diagnoses, and treatment. Teeth and gums hold great importance regarding health alongside an aesthetic appearance.
As dental and oral health gain more and more importance every day, in the aesthetic services CELYXMED provide, they care not only about the aesthetic pleasantness of their patient’s smiles but also their health. This is why CELYXMED work at most attention and only with specialist teams.
