Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,295 in the last 365 days.

LED Lighting Market Growth, Industry & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence

Research Report

DataM Intelligence

The Global LED Lighting Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 12.3% By 2028: DataM Intelligence

The Global LED Lighting Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 12.3% By 2028: DataM Intelligence”
— DataM Intelligence
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market Overview
A mild-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor device that emits incoherent slim-spectrum light when a p-n junction is forward electrically biased.

LEDs are a totally efficient shape of electricity production and have already come down in value some distance enough.

LEDs are an exceptionally green shape of lighting and have an extremely long life span.

Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/led-lighting-market

Market Drivers
The marketplace for LED lighting fixtures is in a clear transition direction from traditional lighting fixtures technology to LED.

Some of the advantages of LED lighting fixtures over conventional mild assets are long-lifestyles, power-green, ecologically pleasant, long-lasting, 0 UV emission, design flexibility, low voltage, and so forth.

The expanded fee of LED light utilization in households and corporations.

Increasing demand for outside programs at the side of powerful electricity performance.

The growing software of LED inside the complete residential residence.

Implementation of the EU Green Paper can cause new opportunities for the European LED marketplace in close to the future.

Industry Dynamics
The Global LED lights marketplace is majorly stimulated by using 3 factors inclusive of macroeconomic conditions, strength performance guidelines across the world, and government moves restricting particular energy resources.

Macroeconomic situations, consist of new structures and consequently the number of new lighting fixtures installations.

Regulations throughout the globe have grown to be extra stringent, fueling the penetration of extra strength-efficient light sources.

The global is ongoing economic trouble, and Europe’s debt disaster had a poor impact on the international and regional economic boom- both real and projected. This has additionally adversely affected the lighting market.

Energy-efficient regulations and greater electricity focus are the primary riding elements for the boom of the LED lighting market.

Recently, China has banned incandescent bulbs. This is anticipated to enhance the surge of low electricity mild sources such as LEDs.

LED costs are reducing aggressively in current years will raise the market for LED lights.

Market Segmentation
Type
Traditional Inorganic LED Lightings
Organic LED Lightings (OLED)
High Brightness LED Lightings
Others

By Application
Large Display Back Lighting
Automotive
Mobile Appliances
General Illumination
Signage
Others

By Region
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
South America
Rest of the World.

View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/led-lighting-market

Competitive Analysis
In the United States General Electric Co., Private Label, Osram Sylvania, JascoProducts Co., and Feit Electric Co. are the primary light bulb vendors.
These top 5 players combinedly hold approximately 93% of the total United States light bulbs market. The United States LED lighting market is a highly consolidated and significant market share held by General Electric Co. and Private label companies.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Philips, General Electric, Sam-sung Electronics, Osram GMBH, Panasonic, Toshiba, Hubbel, Cooper Industries plc (Eaton), Cree Inc., Sharp Corporation, Havells, Mitsubishi, Nchia, and Yankon.

Trending Topics
USB Charger Market, Document Camera Market, Wireless Audio Devices Market

Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
info@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

LED Lighting Market Growth, Industry & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.