Fidelio Partners Reports Strong Diversity Figures and a Successful Year in 2021 of Building Better Boards
Fidelio proudly places ‘not the usual suspects’ in senior leadership roles, and supports candidates into their first FTSE, and beyond, Board roles
Business today cannot escape that if the Boardroom does not have the right diversity of skills and experiences around the table to formulate and oversee new strategies, the company will suffer.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidelio Partners is pleased to report that the Board consultancy has sustained its strong track record of Building Better Boards across British and international organisations by helping diversify the talent at the Board and executive level following a review of performance figures from 2021.
— Mark Cumberlege, Co-founder and Head of Search at Fidelio Partners
In sectors including property, automotive and engineering, renewable energy, infrastructure, insurance and financial services, packaging, banking, grocery retail, gaming, hospitality, and telecoms, Fidelio reports that 70% of its successful placements in 2021 were women, and 47% were from ethnic minority backgrounds. These placements were split almost 50/50 across Board and executive positions. Over the last three years, of all Fidelio’s placements, 52% have been female, and 34% have increased ethnic diversity.
Of the executive appointments, 90% have remained in role for three years, notwithstanding extenuating circumstances. The consultancy prides itself on placing ‘not the usual suspects’ in senior leadership roles, and in supporting candidates into their first FTSE, and beyond, Board roles.
In 2021, 55% of Fidelio’s clientele were organisations outside the UK, as Private companies, PE houses, FTSE, European (Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherlands, Greece) listed companies, and not-for-profit, turned to the consultancy’s far-ranging capabilities. In addition to the UK, Fidelio has placed candidates in Switzerland, France, Scandinavia, Germany, Luxemburg, and Gibraltar.
The consultancy’s rigorous Search processes prioritise a precise definition of each role to be filled and scrutinise precisely how the position adds value to an organisation. As a result, Fidelio identifies candidates from a far wider and more diverse pool than many competitors.
Fidelio is committed to finding candidates with the prerequisite experience, skills, and capabilities to enhance the performance of the leadership team. Fidelio does not limit itself to looking at the usual suspects, nor is it in the business of recycling candidates. A growing body of research into the impact of diversity in management teams and Boardrooms has consistently found that racial, gender, and cognitive diversity leads to better business outcomes for companies.
Since the 2008 financial crash, the role of the CEO and the Chairman have changed dramatically, which has accelerated over the last few years. Specifically, over the last 24-months, Boards have had to increase their levels of engagement as they get to grips with the pandemic and the rapidly evolving ESG agenda. This has included an increased understanding of climate change, changing social norms and regulation.
Mark Cumberlege, Co-founder and Head of Search at Fidelio Partners said “Business today cannot escape that if the Boardroom does not have the right diversity of skills and experiences around the table to formulate and oversee new strategies, the company will suffer. The Boardrooms we have supported in 2021 are operating in a totally different environment to the pre-pandemic. This has been a clear trend in the UK for the past few years and we are also seeing clear evidence of increased focus on diversity, including the introduction of legislation in continental Europe as well. Organisations all over the world are being challenged as they seek to address the changing environmental, social, and governance expectations of them.”
- ENDS-
For press enquiries, please contact Emma at emma@yellowjerseypr.com
About Fidelio Partners
Fidelio Partners is a Board Development and Executive Search Consultancy specialising in supporting Chairs across environmental, social, and governance changes. The firm is the strategic choice for the modern Chair, who must address the tripartite interests of the Board, management, and shareholders/stakeholders.
An independent, London-based team with cross border blue-chip expertise, advanced research capability, and experience of sitting on Boards across the globe, Fidelio Partners ensure diversity, inclusion, and ESG considerations are woven into an organisation’s strategy. Fidelio advises on topics including Board composition, diversity and how leading Chairs prepare their Boards for disruption and engagement. This integrated approach to Board composition and effectiveness represents innovation in the Boardroom.
Diversity is hardwired into every aspect of Fidelio’s work, fully recognising the benefits of cognitive diversity. We have been recognised by the Hampton-Alexander Review for our contribution to gender balance in the Boardroom.
Fidelio Partners embrace the complexity of the 21st century Board room in three key areas:
Effectiveness – Evaluation / Development
Alignment – Strategy / ESG / Engagement
Composition – Board and Executive Search / Diversity and Inclusion
Fidelio Partners was founded in 2009 by Mark Cumberlege and Gillian Karran-Cumberlege and has been Building Better Boards and leadership teams to deliver superior results in the UK and internationally for over 10 years.
Further details can be found on Fidelio’s website: www.fideliopartners.com.
Emma Becirovic
Yellow Jersey PR
email us here