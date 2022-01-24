Force Sensors Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
Force Sensors have a wide range of programs consisting of touch screen mobiles and the automotive industry. The robotics enterprise gaining tempo everywhere in the international could be any other cause for the improvement in the pressure sensor market for the duration of the forecast length.
A force sensor is a device that measures the quantity of force applied. There are many approaches to degree forces which may be mechanical or electrical by means of nature. Force size devices are appreciably varying in working concepts. Force sensors themselves are adaptable for lots of different types of measurements, which includes pressure, mass, weight, and torque also. They are capable of running over a huge temperature range when used with the right temperature repayment.
The document covers all of the predominant traits and drivers gambling a vital function inside the increase of the global Force Sensors marketplace. The international Force Sensors marketplace has been segmented based totally on Region, technology, and application.
Market Dynamics
The global Force Sensors marketplace growth is on the whole pushed by using the developing use of pressure sensors in the automotive industry. The use of pressure sensors for monitoring inner combustion engines, sensing tire stress, and others are growing due to the stringent authorities regulation for emission. The developing manufacturing of passenger motors is without delay impacting the force sensors market.
However, the supply of substitutes for those sensors will avoid the increase of the Force Sensors market for the forecast period. The excessive rate of rejection in the course of manufacturing will increase manufacturing value is any other restraint for the force sensors marketplace.
Market Segmentation
By Technology
Capacitive
Piezoresistive
Optical
Magnetic
Ultrasonic
Electrochemical
Load cell
Strain Gauge
By Application
Aerospace & Defense
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Medical & Pharmaceutical Sector
Agriculture
Printing and Packaging
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Competitive Analysis
Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Force Sensors Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Tekscan, TE Connectivity, Feutek Advanced Technology, Measurement Specialities, and Siemens. Other key players in the market include Sensitronics, Omron Corporation, Texas Instruments, ATI Industrial Automation, Digi Key, and GE Measurement.
In August 2018, Peratech introduced a new force touch sensor for use with mobile devices. The distributed force array (DFA) sensor uses Peratech’s proprietary quantum tunnelling composite (QTC) technology to provide an array of single point sensors that can be used in conjunction with a position sensor (such as capacitive) to measure force and correlate it with the position.
